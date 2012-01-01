SW Zines
SW Zines is an ongoing project dedicated to zines. It started in 2012 as a way to gather zine writers and readers from SW London/Surrey, organising things like
zine fairs where you can buy a range of zines from distros and individuals, exhibitions where you can view and swap zines, picnics, and other get togethers in order to meet and discuss, share, plan, and create 'zines, or make/share other crafts in a friendly, informal atmosphere, or just generally socialising.
Overall, SW Zines aims to promote zines and to encourage new zine writers!
What's a Zine?
Read about zines on the Resources page.
If you like the sound of all this, get in touch, be it to say hello, share your work, help organise and put on events, or to be kept informed of future events.
Events page
Contact SW Zines.
